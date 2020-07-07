Rent Calculator
10631 Dabney Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM
10631 Dabney Drive
10631 Dabney Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
10631 Dabney Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10631 Dabney Drive have any available units?
10631 Dabney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10631 Dabney Drive have?
Some of 10631 Dabney Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10631 Dabney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10631 Dabney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 Dabney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10631 Dabney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10631 Dabney Drive offer parking?
No, 10631 Dabney Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10631 Dabney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 Dabney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 Dabney Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10631 Dabney Drive has a pool.
Does 10631 Dabney Drive have accessible units?
No, 10631 Dabney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 Dabney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10631 Dabney Drive has units with dishwashers.
