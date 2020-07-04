1063 Missouri St

Amenities
This remodeled extra large first floor 1 bedroom apartment is in the ideal location. Updated throughout including brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!) and new flooring throughout. Large windows with new blinds. Mirrored closet doors. Light and bright unit offers plenty of living space in a great neighborhood. Located on a quiet street in desirable North Pacific Beach you'll be just a couple blocks from the beach and living your SoCal lifestyle.
Laundry room on site. One assigned off street parking spot included.
Available now for well qualified tenant(s) with credit score +650 and stable monthly income 2.5-3x monthly rent
Peaceful apartment complex just blocks from the beach.