Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1063 Missouri St
Last updated May 5 2020 at 12:51 AM

1063 Missouri St

1063 Missouri St · No Longer Available
Location

1063 Missouri St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This remodeled extra large first floor 1 bedroom apartment is in the ideal location. Updated throughout including brand new kitchen cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher!) and new flooring throughout. Large windows with new blinds. Mirrored closet doors. Light and bright unit offers plenty of living space in a great neighborhood. Located on a quiet street in desirable North Pacific Beach you'll be just a couple blocks from the beach and living your SoCal lifestyle.

Laundry room on site. One assigned off street parking spot included.

Available now for well qualified tenant(s) with credit score +650 and stable monthly income 2.5-3x monthly rent
Peaceful apartment complex just blocks from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Missouri St have any available units?
1063 Missouri St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 Missouri St have?
Some of 1063 Missouri St's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Missouri St currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Missouri St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Missouri St pet-friendly?
No, 1063 Missouri St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1063 Missouri St offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Missouri St offers parking.
Does 1063 Missouri St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1063 Missouri St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Missouri St have a pool?
No, 1063 Missouri St does not have a pool.
Does 1063 Missouri St have accessible units?
No, 1063 Missouri St does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Missouri St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 Missouri St has units with dishwashers.

