Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44

10627 Dabney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10627 Dabney Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Private Patio and Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 920 SF of living space over one level. Located on second floor. Brand new carpet and newer double pane windows throughout! Spacious living room w/ sliding door to patio. Full size washer/dryer located on patio. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Both large bedrooms feature extra closet space & attached bathrooms. 2 reserved parking spaces. Community features swimming pool, spa, fitness center & laundry room! Fantastic location between highways 805 &15 close to major shopping centers & schools!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1970
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed
- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/3YoB1bmWaK4

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa
- FLOORING: Brand new carpet/ tile
- PARKING: 2 reserved spaces
- PROPERTY TYPE: condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1989

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 have any available units?
10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 have?
Some of 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 currently offering any rent specials?
10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 is pet friendly.
Does 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 offer parking?
Yes, 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 offers parking.
Does 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 have a pool?
Yes, 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 has a pool.
Does 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 have accessible units?
No, 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 does not have accessible units.
Does 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44 does not have units with dishwashers.
