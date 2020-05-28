10627 Dabney Dr Unit 44

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful Upgraded 2B/2BA w/ Washer/Dryer, Private Patio and Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 920 SF of living space over one level. Located on second floor. Brand new carpet and newer double pane windows throughout! Spacious living room w/ sliding door to patio. Full size washer/dryer located on patio. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops and ample cabinet space. Both large bedrooms feature extra closet space & attached bathrooms. 2 reserved parking spaces. Community features swimming pool, spa, fitness center & laundry room! Fantastic location between highways 805 &15 close to major shopping centers & schools!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1970

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/3YoB1bmWaK4



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- FLOORING: Brand new carpet/ tile

- PARKING: 2 reserved spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1989



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5106151)