Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1055 DONAHUE STREET
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM
1 of 17
1055 DONAHUE STREET
1055 Donahue Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1055 Donahue Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Morena
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1055 DONAHUE STREET have any available units?
1055 DONAHUE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1055 DONAHUE STREET have?
Some of 1055 DONAHUE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1055 DONAHUE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1055 DONAHUE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 DONAHUE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1055 DONAHUE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1055 DONAHUE STREET offer parking?
No, 1055 DONAHUE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1055 DONAHUE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 DONAHUE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 DONAHUE STREET have a pool?
No, 1055 DONAHUE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1055 DONAHUE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1055 DONAHUE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 DONAHUE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 DONAHUE STREET has units with dishwashers.
