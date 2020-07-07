All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

10533 Avenida Magnifica

10533 Avenida Magnifica · No Longer Available
Location

10533 Avenida Magnifica, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

garbage disposal
dogs allowed
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Scripps Ranch Home - Property Id: 172727

Recently remodeled bathrooms and large backyard, in beautiful Scripps Ranch neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172727p
Property Id 172727

(RLNE5280850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10533 Avenida Magnifica have any available units?
10533 Avenida Magnifica doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10533 Avenida Magnifica have?
Some of 10533 Avenida Magnifica's amenities include garbage disposal, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10533 Avenida Magnifica currently offering any rent specials?
10533 Avenida Magnifica is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10533 Avenida Magnifica pet-friendly?
Yes, 10533 Avenida Magnifica is pet friendly.
Does 10533 Avenida Magnifica offer parking?
No, 10533 Avenida Magnifica does not offer parking.
Does 10533 Avenida Magnifica have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10533 Avenida Magnifica does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10533 Avenida Magnifica have a pool?
No, 10533 Avenida Magnifica does not have a pool.
Does 10533 Avenida Magnifica have accessible units?
No, 10533 Avenida Magnifica does not have accessible units.
Does 10533 Avenida Magnifica have units with dishwashers?
No, 10533 Avenida Magnifica does not have units with dishwashers.

