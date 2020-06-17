All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:12 PM

10438 Caminito Rimini

10438 Caminito Rimini · (760) 670-4957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10438 Caminito Rimini, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10438 Caminito Rimini · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* 2 BR 1BA Upper Unit w/ Garage. Community Pool. - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease today, get half off first full month's rent!! Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Penasquitos Villas. Vinyl wood flooring throughout all common living spaces. One car Garage. Community washer and dryer on site. Community Pool. Clean condominium complex with close proximity to the 15 and 56 freeways, shopping, restaurants and easy access to surrounding cities. Only 15 minutes to Del Mar beaches! Located within the prestigious Poway school district. Your small pet will be considered with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. This property will be managed by the owner.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel now, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Landlord pays water, trash and HOA. Tenant pays SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

(RLNE3650343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10438 Caminito Rimini have any available units?
10438 Caminito Rimini has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10438 Caminito Rimini have?
Some of 10438 Caminito Rimini's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10438 Caminito Rimini currently offering any rent specials?
10438 Caminito Rimini isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10438 Caminito Rimini pet-friendly?
Yes, 10438 Caminito Rimini is pet friendly.
Does 10438 Caminito Rimini offer parking?
Yes, 10438 Caminito Rimini does offer parking.
Does 10438 Caminito Rimini have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10438 Caminito Rimini offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10438 Caminito Rimini have a pool?
Yes, 10438 Caminito Rimini has a pool.
Does 10438 Caminito Rimini have accessible units?
No, 10438 Caminito Rimini does not have accessible units.
Does 10438 Caminito Rimini have units with dishwashers?
No, 10438 Caminito Rimini does not have units with dishwashers.
