10438 Caminito Rimini

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!* 2 BR 1BA Upper Unit w/ Garage. Community Pool. - *MOVE-IN SPECIAL: Sign a lease today, get half off first full month's rent!! Comfortable 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo in the Penasquitos Villas. Vinyl wood flooring throughout all common living spaces. One car Garage. Community washer and dryer on site. Community Pool. Clean condominium complex with close proximity to the 15 and 56 freeways, shopping, restaurants and easy access to surrounding cities. Only 15 minutes to Del Mar beaches! Located within the prestigious Poway school district. Your small pet will be considered with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. This property will be managed by the owner.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel now, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Landlord pays water, trash and HOA. Tenant pays SDG&E. Tenant liability insurance required.



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!



(RLNE3650343)