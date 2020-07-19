Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1040 Coast Blvd S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1040 Coast Blvd S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1040 Coast Blvd S
1040 Coast Boulevard South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1040 Coast Boulevard South, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1040 Coast Blvd S have any available units?
1040 Coast Blvd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1040 Coast Blvd S currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Coast Blvd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Coast Blvd S pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Coast Blvd S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1040 Coast Blvd S offer parking?
No, 1040 Coast Blvd S does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Coast Blvd S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 Coast Blvd S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Coast Blvd S have a pool?
No, 1040 Coast Blvd S does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Coast Blvd S have accessible units?
No, 1040 Coast Blvd S does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Coast Blvd S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 Coast Blvd S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1040 Coast Blvd S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1040 Coast Blvd S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
East Village
North Park
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Mission Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University