104 Dickinson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For a tour of this property,

please call Lou at 858-483-5112

OR

TEXT your first name + 104 to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)



Cute Cottage style unit in the Hillcrest/Mission Hills section, offered as a Month-to-month. Junior 1 bedroom with full updated kitchen. Unit has been freshly painted and new carpeting in the bedroom and living room and updated fixtures and new ceiling fans. This unit has 1 parking space + garage. The bedroom can fit a twin or possibly a full bed. Close to UCSD Medical Center, shopping, and transportation. Laundry on-site.



Non-smoking preferred, PETS WELCOME with some restrictions.



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO Section 8, NO smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

