All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 104 Dickinson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
104 Dickinson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 Dickinson Street

104 Dickinson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

104 Dickinson Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For a tour of this property,
please call Lou at 858-483-5112
OR
TEXT your first name + 104 to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)

Cute Cottage style unit in the Hillcrest/Mission Hills section, offered as a Month-to-month. Junior 1 bedroom with full updated kitchen. Unit has been freshly painted and new carpeting in the bedroom and living room and updated fixtures and new ceiling fans. This unit has 1 parking space + garage. The bedroom can fit a twin or possibly a full bed. Close to UCSD Medical Center, shopping, and transportation. Laundry on-site.

Non-smoking preferred, PETS WELCOME with some restrictions.

For a tour of this property,
please call Lou at 858-483-5112
OR
TEXT your first name + 104 to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)

Apply online at www.MelProp.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO Section 8, NO smoking.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Dickinson Street have any available units?
104 Dickinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Dickinson Street have?
Some of 104 Dickinson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Dickinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 Dickinson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Dickinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Dickinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 104 Dickinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 Dickinson Street does offer parking.
Does 104 Dickinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Dickinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Dickinson Street have a pool?
No, 104 Dickinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 Dickinson Street have accessible units?
No, 104 Dickinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Dickinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Dickinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University