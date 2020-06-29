Amenities

10348 Lipscomb Drive Available 02/17/20 LARGE HOME IN CUL-DE-SAC, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, PET FRIENDLY. ACT NOW!!!! - ACT NOW! Available 01/01/2020



Features:

- Light and Bright

- Large fully enclosed back yard

- Upgraded kitchen

- Fireplace in living room

- Attached 2 car garage

- Large master retreat

- In a cul-de-sac

- Washer and Dryer in unit



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1973

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- Lease Term 10 month or longer

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet

-Tenant Pay for SDGE, Cable/Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer

- Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



(RLNE5341590)