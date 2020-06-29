All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

10348 Lipscomb Drive

10348 Lipscomb Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10348 Lipscomb Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
10348 Lipscomb Drive Available 02/17/20 LARGE HOME IN CUL-DE-SAC, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, PET FRIENDLY. ACT NOW!!!! - ACT NOW! Available 01/01/2020

Features:
- Light and Bright
- Large fully enclosed back yard
- Upgraded kitchen
- Fireplace in living room
- Attached 2 car garage
- Large master retreat
- In a cul-de-sac
- Washer and Dryer in unit

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1973
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- Lease Term 10 month or longer
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $30 per pet
-Tenant Pay for SDGE, Cable/Internet, Water, Trash, Sewer
- Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5341590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10348 Lipscomb Drive have any available units?
10348 Lipscomb Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10348 Lipscomb Drive have?
Some of 10348 Lipscomb Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10348 Lipscomb Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10348 Lipscomb Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10348 Lipscomb Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10348 Lipscomb Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10348 Lipscomb Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10348 Lipscomb Drive offers parking.
Does 10348 Lipscomb Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10348 Lipscomb Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10348 Lipscomb Drive have a pool?
No, 10348 Lipscomb Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10348 Lipscomb Drive have accessible units?
No, 10348 Lipscomb Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10348 Lipscomb Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10348 Lipscomb Drive has units with dishwashers.

