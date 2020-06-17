All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10342 Longdale Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10342 Longdale Place
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

10342 Longdale Place

10342 Longdale Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10342 Longdale Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10342 Longdale Place have any available units?
10342 Longdale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10342 Longdale Place currently offering any rent specials?
10342 Longdale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10342 Longdale Place pet-friendly?
No, 10342 Longdale Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10342 Longdale Place offer parking?
Yes, 10342 Longdale Place offers parking.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have a pool?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not have a pool.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have accessible units?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10342 Longdale Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University