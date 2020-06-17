Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10342 Longdale Place
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10342 Longdale Place
10342 Longdale Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10342 Longdale Place, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10342 Longdale Place have any available units?
10342 Longdale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 10342 Longdale Place currently offering any rent specials?
10342 Longdale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10342 Longdale Place pet-friendly?
No, 10342 Longdale Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10342 Longdale Place offer parking?
Yes, 10342 Longdale Place offers parking.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have a pool?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not have a pool.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have accessible units?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10342 Longdale Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10342 Longdale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10342 Longdale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
