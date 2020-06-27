All apartments in San Diego
10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36

10334 Scripps Poway Parkway · No Longer Available
San Diego
Miramar Ranch North
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10334 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 Available 10/01/19 Scripps Poway 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Sabre Springs 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Cantera. This unit has upgraded carpet,slate floor in lower level, washer/dryer 2 car garage and a private patio with awesome views. The complex has Pool and Spa. Close to 15 Freeway, shopping and restaurants. Easy to Show.

NO PETS Please. Apply online at www.ipasd.com

Bob MacGuire Income Property Advisors Inc. 619-302-0363 BRE-01331012

(RLNE2704200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 have any available units?
10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 have?
Some of 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 currently offering any rent specials?
10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 pet-friendly?
No, 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 offer parking?
Yes, 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 offers parking.
Does 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 have a pool?
Yes, 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 has a pool.
Does 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 have accessible units?
No, 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
