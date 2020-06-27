Amenities
10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 Available 10/01/19 Scripps Poway 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Sabre Springs 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Cantera. This unit has upgraded carpet,slate floor in lower level, washer/dryer 2 car garage and a private patio with awesome views. The complex has Pool and Spa. Close to 15 Freeway, shopping and restaurants. Easy to Show.
NO PETS Please. Apply online at www.ipasd.com
Bob MacGuire Income Property Advisors Inc. 619-302-0363 BRE-01331012
(RLNE2704200)