Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

10334 Scripps Poway Parkway Unit 36 Available 10/01/19 Scripps Poway 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Sabre Springs 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Cantera. This unit has upgraded carpet,slate floor in lower level, washer/dryer 2 car garage and a private patio with awesome views. The complex has Pool and Spa. Close to 15 Freeway, shopping and restaurants. Easy to Show.



NO PETS Please. Apply online at www.ipasd.com



Bob MacGuire Income Property Advisors Inc. 619-302-0363 BRE-01331012



(RLNE2704200)