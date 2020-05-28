1033 University

Amenities

Fabulous penthouse apartment in a fantastic location in the heart of Hillcrest. Rarely available single-level unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, approx. 2200 sq. ft. Bright, open floor plan, granite, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Your own private 1200+ sq. ft. rooftop deck with views of University Ave. Master bedroom features huge walk-in closet and oversized tub. In-unit washer/dryer, one gated parking space, and dedicated elevator. Near an abundance of amazing restaurants and shops, and 163.