Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

1033 University

1033 University Avenue · (619) 631-5065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1033 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Fabulous penthouse apartment in a fantastic location in the heart of Hillcrest. Rarely available single-level unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, approx. 2200 sq. ft. Bright, open floor plan, granite, and high-end stainless steel appliances. Your own private 1200+ sq. ft. rooftop deck with views of University Ave. Master bedroom features huge walk-in closet and oversized tub. In-unit washer/dryer, one gated parking space, and dedicated elevator. Near an abundance of amazing restaurants and shops, and 163.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 University have any available units?
1033 University has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 University have?
Some of 1033 University's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 University currently offering any rent specials?
1033 University isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 University pet-friendly?
No, 1033 University is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1033 University offer parking?
Yes, 1033 University does offer parking.
Does 1033 University have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 University offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 University have a pool?
No, 1033 University does not have a pool.
Does 1033 University have accessible units?
No, 1033 University does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 University have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 University has units with dishwashers.
