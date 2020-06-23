Rent Calculator
1033 Sea Glass Way
1033 Sea Glass Way
1033 Sea Glass Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1033 Sea Glass Way, San Diego, CA 92154
Egger Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1033 Sea Glass Way have any available units?
1033 Sea Glass Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 1033 Sea Glass Way currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Sea Glass Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Sea Glass Way pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Sea Glass Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1033 Sea Glass Way offer parking?
No, 1033 Sea Glass Way does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Sea Glass Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Sea Glass Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Sea Glass Way have a pool?
No, 1033 Sea Glass Way does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Sea Glass Way have accessible units?
No, 1033 Sea Glass Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Sea Glass Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Sea Glass Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Sea Glass Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 Sea Glass Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
