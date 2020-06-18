Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
10313 Ridgewater
10313 Ridgewater Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10313 Ridgewater Lane, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10313 Ridgewater have any available units?
10313 Ridgewater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10313 Ridgewater have?
Some of 10313 Ridgewater's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10313 Ridgewater currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Ridgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Ridgewater pet-friendly?
No, 10313 Ridgewater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10313 Ridgewater offer parking?
No, 10313 Ridgewater does not offer parking.
Does 10313 Ridgewater have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10313 Ridgewater offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Ridgewater have a pool?
Yes, 10313 Ridgewater has a pool.
Does 10313 Ridgewater have accessible units?
No, 10313 Ridgewater does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 Ridgewater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10313 Ridgewater has units with dishwashers.
