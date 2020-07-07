Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10313 Orozco Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10313 Orozco Drive
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10313 Orozco Drive
10313 Orozco Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10313 Orozco Road, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BR-2BA Single Family Home in Tierra Santa - Attached 2 Car Garage
Private Back and Front Yards
Excellent Location
Ready to Show and Rent
Photos coming soon
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5351727)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have any available units?
10313 Orozco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 10313 Orozco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Orozco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Orozco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Orozco Drive offers parking.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have a pool?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have accessible units?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University