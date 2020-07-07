All apartments in San Diego
10313 Orozco Drive

10313 Orozco Road · No Longer Available
Location

10313 Orozco Road, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4BR-2BA Single Family Home in Tierra Santa - Attached 2 Car Garage
Private Back and Front Yards
Excellent Location
Ready to Show and Rent
Photos coming soon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5351727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 Orozco Drive have any available units?
10313 Orozco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10313 Orozco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Orozco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Orozco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Orozco Drive offers parking.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have a pool?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have accessible units?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 Orozco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10313 Orozco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

