10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256

10292 Wateridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10292 Wateridge Circle, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 2B/2.5BA w/ Attached Garage, Washer/Dryer and Balcony! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Nice 2B/2.5BA available for lease in the Wateridge community in Sorrento Mesa featuring approximately 1148 SF of living space over two levels. Brand new vinyl plank flooring! New carpet located in bedrooms only. Open kitchen and dining area overlook living room. Living room features slider leading to balcony. Master bedroom features extra closet space and attached bathroom. Community features pool and spa!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05VRw9Xa5Gw
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Sorrento Valley
- PARKING: Attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1999

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and as-is. Refrigerator in garage operates and provided as-is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 have any available units?
10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 have?
Some of 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 currently offering any rent specials?
10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 is pet friendly.
Does 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 offer parking?
Yes, 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 offers parking.
Does 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 have a pool?
Yes, 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 has a pool.
Does 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 have accessible units?
No, 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 does not have accessible units.
Does 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10292 Wateridge Cir Unit 256 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
