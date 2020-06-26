Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
10284 Caminito Rio Branco
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:24 AM
10284 Caminito Rio Branco
10284 Caminito Rio Branco
·
No Longer Available
Location
10284 Caminito Rio Branco, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10284 Caminito Rio Branco have any available units?
10284 Caminito Rio Branco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10284 Caminito Rio Branco have?
Some of 10284 Caminito Rio Branco's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10284 Caminito Rio Branco currently offering any rent specials?
10284 Caminito Rio Branco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10284 Caminito Rio Branco pet-friendly?
No, 10284 Caminito Rio Branco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10284 Caminito Rio Branco offer parking?
Yes, 10284 Caminito Rio Branco offers parking.
Does 10284 Caminito Rio Branco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10284 Caminito Rio Branco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10284 Caminito Rio Branco have a pool?
Yes, 10284 Caminito Rio Branco has a pool.
Does 10284 Caminito Rio Branco have accessible units?
No, 10284 Caminito Rio Branco does not have accessible units.
Does 10284 Caminito Rio Branco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10284 Caminito Rio Branco has units with dishwashers.
