Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10260 Black Mountain Road,

10260 Black Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

10260 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
NO PETS ALLOWED! Take a look at the photos of this all freshly painted, lower floor, 1 bedroom to really see the value of what you are getting for your money! A Wall AC unit, Tile flooring in the kitchen and Bathroom, and Laminate flooring in the living room and Bedroom. Yes, you DO NOT PAY for Water! You get 1 covered parking space and walking distance to the Washer and Dryer facility. You also have access to the community pool, spa, tennis court. Yes, you walk to Miramar College and Parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10260 Black Mountain Road, have any available units?
10260 Black Mountain Road, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10260 Black Mountain Road, have?
Some of 10260 Black Mountain Road,'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10260 Black Mountain Road, currently offering any rent specials?
10260 Black Mountain Road, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10260 Black Mountain Road, pet-friendly?
No, 10260 Black Mountain Road, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10260 Black Mountain Road, offer parking?
Yes, 10260 Black Mountain Road, offers parking.
Does 10260 Black Mountain Road, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10260 Black Mountain Road, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10260 Black Mountain Road, have a pool?
Yes, 10260 Black Mountain Road, has a pool.
Does 10260 Black Mountain Road, have accessible units?
No, 10260 Black Mountain Road, does not have accessible units.
Does 10260 Black Mountain Road, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10260 Black Mountain Road, has units with dishwashers.
