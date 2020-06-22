102 Dickinson Street

Amenities

For a tour of the property call Lou at 858-483-5111

TEXT your first name + 102H to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)



MONTH-to-MONTH lease



Cute vintage1 bedroom cottage in Hillcrest. Hardwood and tile floors. 1 parking spot for small car. This unit has a gated side yard. Walk to the UCSD Medical center, transportation, shopping and more! Dogs and cats welcome!

Utilities are included (gas, electric, water, trash)!!



You can apply online at www.melroyproperties.com for a fast approval.

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. NO smoking and NO section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.