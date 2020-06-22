All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

102 Dickinson Street

102 Dickinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 Dickinson Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a tour of the property call Lou at 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT your first name + 102H to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)

MONTH-to-MONTH lease

Cute vintage1 bedroom cottage in Hillcrest. Hardwood and tile floors. 1 parking spot for small car. This unit has a gated side yard. Walk to the UCSD Medical center, transportation, shopping and more! Dogs and cats welcome!
Utilities are included (gas, electric, water, trash)!!

For a tour of the property call Lou at 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT your first name + 102H to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)

You can apply online at www.melroyproperties.com for a fast approval.
Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. NO smoking and NO section 8.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Dickinson Street have any available units?
102 Dickinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 102 Dickinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
102 Dickinson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Dickinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Dickinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 102 Dickinson Street offer parking?
Yes, 102 Dickinson Street does offer parking.
Does 102 Dickinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Dickinson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Dickinson Street have a pool?
No, 102 Dickinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 102 Dickinson Street have accessible units?
No, 102 Dickinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Dickinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Dickinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Dickinson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Dickinson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
