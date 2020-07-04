All apartments in San Diego
10198 Caminito Mulege

Location

10198 Caminito Mulege, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom(Upstairs) town home with Large patio*Rermodeled :Newer dual pane windows throughout,New kitchen and S.S appliances,New bathrooms,Refurbished hardwood flooring ,Mirrored closet doors and built in cabinets,Lighting fixtures*Side by side full size washer and Dryer in separate closet in patio*2 parking spaces in front of property(One parking covered)*Walk to pool/spa near by.Close to everywhere:Freeway,public transportation,big shopping centers...Home depot,Trader Joe's few minutes drive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10198 Caminito Mulege have any available units?
10198 Caminito Mulege has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10198 Caminito Mulege have?
Some of 10198 Caminito Mulege's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10198 Caminito Mulege currently offering any rent specials?
10198 Caminito Mulege is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10198 Caminito Mulege pet-friendly?
No, 10198 Caminito Mulege is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10198 Caminito Mulege offer parking?
Yes, 10198 Caminito Mulege offers parking.
Does 10198 Caminito Mulege have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10198 Caminito Mulege offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10198 Caminito Mulege have a pool?
Yes, 10198 Caminito Mulege has a pool.
Does 10198 Caminito Mulege have accessible units?
No, 10198 Caminito Mulege does not have accessible units.
Does 10198 Caminito Mulege have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10198 Caminito Mulege has units with dishwashers.
