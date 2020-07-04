10198 Caminito Mulege

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom(Upstairs) town home with Large patio*Rermodeled :Newer dual pane windows throughout,New kitchen and S.S appliances,New bathrooms,Refurbished hardwood flooring ,Mirrored closet doors and built in cabinets,Lighting fixtures*Side by side full size washer and Dryer in separate closet in patio*2 parking spaces in front of property(One parking covered)*Walk to pool/spa near by.Close to everywhere:Freeway,public transportation,big shopping centers...Home depot,Trader Joe's few minutes drive!