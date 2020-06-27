All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

10192 Empress Ave

10192 Empress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10192 Empress Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10192 Empress Ave Available 07/25/19 Single level 3 bedroom house in Mira Mesa - Wonderfully upgrade home inside and out. The property has 2 separate patios in front and rear with south exposure rear yard and great palm trees throughout. The house was just remodeled a few years ago. Unique features over 1600 Square foot 3 bed, 2 bath & 2 car garage home with fenced private front yard and patio, custom backyard, upgraded kitchen with skylights, spacious master bedroom, giant book shelf and cozy seating nook area.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3350496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10192 Empress Ave have any available units?
10192 Empress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10192 Empress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10192 Empress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10192 Empress Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10192 Empress Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10192 Empress Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10192 Empress Ave offers parking.
Does 10192 Empress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10192 Empress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10192 Empress Ave have a pool?
No, 10192 Empress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10192 Empress Ave have accessible units?
No, 10192 Empress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10192 Empress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10192 Empress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10192 Empress Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10192 Empress Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
