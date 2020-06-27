Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

10192 Empress Ave Available 07/25/19 Single level 3 bedroom house in Mira Mesa - Wonderfully upgrade home inside and out. The property has 2 separate patios in front and rear with south exposure rear yard and great palm trees throughout. The house was just remodeled a few years ago. Unique features over 1600 Square foot 3 bed, 2 bath & 2 car garage home with fenced private front yard and patio, custom backyard, upgraded kitchen with skylights, spacious master bedroom, giant book shelf and cozy seating nook area.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3350496)