Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:40 PM

10160 Summerview Ct.

10160 Summerview Court · No Longer Available
Location

10160 Summerview Court, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
LIGHT & BRIGHT, 4 BED 2 BATH, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Electrics Range, Single Oven and Dishwasher
- OPTIONAL: refrigerator, washer and dryer (added if requested)
- Recently upgraded kitchen
- Recently upgraded fixtures
- Fireplace
- Private Patio
- Enclosed Backyard
- Laundry Room in Garage
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Living Room
- Private Driveway
- Attached Garage

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached 2 car garage, 3 car driveway parking
YEAR BUILT: 1973
MAILBOX LOCATION: Front Door
FLOOD ZONE: YES

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pet under 30 lb negotiable with additional pet rent - $30; one pet maximum with approved
- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, water, sewage, landscaping, cable and internet

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5267707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10160 Summerview Ct. have any available units?
10160 Summerview Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10160 Summerview Ct. have?
Some of 10160 Summerview Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10160 Summerview Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10160 Summerview Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10160 Summerview Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10160 Summerview Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 10160 Summerview Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10160 Summerview Ct. offers parking.
Does 10160 Summerview Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10160 Summerview Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10160 Summerview Ct. have a pool?
No, 10160 Summerview Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10160 Summerview Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10160 Summerview Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10160 Summerview Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10160 Summerview Ct. has units with dishwashers.

