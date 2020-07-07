10160 Summerview Ct.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

LIGHT & BRIGHT, 4 BED 2 BATH, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Electrics Range, Single Oven and Dishwasher

- OPTIONAL: refrigerator, washer and dryer (added if requested)

- Recently upgraded kitchen

- Recently upgraded fixtures

- Fireplace

- Private Patio

- Enclosed Backyard

- Laundry Room in Garage

- Vaulted Ceilings

- Living Room

- Private Driveway

- Attached Garage



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:



PARKING: Attached 2 car garage, 3 car driveway parking

YEAR BUILT: 1973

MAILBOX LOCATION: Front Door

FLOOD ZONE: YES



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pet under 30 lb negotiable with additional pet rent - $30; one pet maximum with approved

- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, water, sewage, landscaping, cable and internet



- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



