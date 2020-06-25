Rent Calculator
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:59 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10154 Camino Ruiz
10154 Camino Ruiz
·
No Longer Available
Location
10154 Camino Ruiz, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Buy-SellSanDiego.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10154 Camino Ruiz have any available units?
10154 Camino Ruiz doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10154 Camino Ruiz have?
Some of 10154 Camino Ruiz's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 10154 Camino Ruiz currently offering any rent specials?
10154 Camino Ruiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10154 Camino Ruiz pet-friendly?
No, 10154 Camino Ruiz is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10154 Camino Ruiz offer parking?
No, 10154 Camino Ruiz does not offer parking.
Does 10154 Camino Ruiz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10154 Camino Ruiz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10154 Camino Ruiz have a pool?
Yes, 10154 Camino Ruiz has a pool.
Does 10154 Camino Ruiz have accessible units?
No, 10154 Camino Ruiz does not have accessible units.
Does 10154 Camino Ruiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10154 Camino Ruiz has units with dishwashers.
