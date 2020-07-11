Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking tennis court volleyball court

10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 Available 08/01/20 End unit townhome in beautiful community - Awesome end unit townhome in Sorrento Valley. Updated with newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, bathroom vanities, fixtures, etc. The home has a two car garage, fireplace, and fenced in patio area. This must see townhome is in the beautiful Wateridge Community which boost numerous amenities including swimming pool with restrooms and showers, three spas, four sand volleyball courts, two tennis courts, a lighted fitness trail with work out stations, kids play ground, 85,000 square foot grassy park with picnic tables and barbecues, and lots of guest parking for visitors. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso to schedule a viewing at (619) 674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867



(RLNE5917618)