Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10140 Wateridge Circle # 124

10140 Wateridge Circle · (619) 417-2824
Location

10140 Wateridge Circle, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 Available 08/01/20 End unit townhome in beautiful community - Awesome end unit townhome in Sorrento Valley. Updated with newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, bathroom vanities, fixtures, etc. The home has a two car garage, fireplace, and fenced in patio area. This must see townhome is in the beautiful Wateridge Community which boost numerous amenities including swimming pool with restrooms and showers, three spas, four sand volleyball courts, two tennis courts, a lighted fitness trail with work out stations, kids play ground, 85,000 square foot grassy park with picnic tables and barbecues, and lots of guest parking for visitors. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso to schedule a viewing at (619) 674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 have any available units?
10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 have?
Some of 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 currently offering any rent specials?
10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 is pet friendly.
Does 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 offer parking?
Yes, 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 offers parking.
Does 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 have a pool?
Yes, 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 has a pool.
Does 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 have accessible units?
No, 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 does not have accessible units.
Does 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10140 Wateridge Circle # 124 does not have units with dishwashers.
