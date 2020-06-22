All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1007 Kline St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1007 Kline St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1007 Kline St

1007 Kline Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1007 Kline Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Kline St have any available units?
1007 Kline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 Kline St have?
Some of 1007 Kline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 Kline St currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Kline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Kline St pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Kline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1007 Kline St offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Kline St does offer parking.
Does 1007 Kline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Kline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Kline St have a pool?
No, 1007 Kline St does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Kline St have accessible units?
No, 1007 Kline St does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Kline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Kline St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University