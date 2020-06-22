Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1007 Kline St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1007 Kline St
1007 Kline Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1007 Kline Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 Kline St have any available units?
1007 Kline St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1007 Kline St have?
Some of 1007 Kline St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1007 Kline St currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Kline St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Kline St pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Kline St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 1007 Kline St offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Kline St does offer parking.
Does 1007 Kline St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 Kline St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Kline St have a pool?
No, 1007 Kline St does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Kline St have accessible units?
No, 1007 Kline St does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Kline St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 Kline St has units with dishwashers.
