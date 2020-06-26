All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
1005 30th Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:26 AM

1005 30th Street

1005 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
A must see! Beautiful rooftop deck with gorgeous views of downtown and the Coronado bridge. Owner will consider lease option to buy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 30th Street have any available units?
1005 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1005 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1005 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1005 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1005 30th Street offer parking?
No, 1005 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1005 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1005 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1005 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1005 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
