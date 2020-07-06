Rent Calculator
San Diego, CA
/
10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2
10024 Paseo Montril
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
San Diego
Rancho Penasquitos
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
10024 Paseo Montril, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Rent: $1560
Deposit:$500.00
Community Amenities
Pet Friendly
BBQ & Picnic Areas
Resident Cyber Cafe
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock
Swimming Pool and Spa
Fitness Center
Security Deposit Early Refund Program
WiFi available in common areas
Apartment Amenities
Well-equipped kitchens
Spacious Closets
Ceiling Fans
High Speed Internet Available
One & Two Bedroom Floor Plans
Washer/Dryer
Air conditioning
Patios/balconies
Cable or satellite ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 have any available units?
10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 have?
Some of 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 currently offering any rent specials?
10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 is pet friendly.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 offer parking?
Yes, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 offers parking.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 have a pool?
Yes, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 has a pool.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 have accessible units?
No, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10024 Paseo Montril Unit: A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
