Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9741 Grape Ln
9741 Grape Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9741 Grape Lane, San Diego County, CA 92029
West Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Del Dios Charmer - Property Id: 108944
Quiet Serene location near Lake Hodges. Lots of hiking and biking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108944
Property Id 108944
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4790615)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9741 Grape Ln have any available units?
9741 Grape Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego County, CA
.
What amenities does 9741 Grape Ln have?
Some of 9741 Grape Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9741 Grape Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9741 Grape Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9741 Grape Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9741 Grape Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego County
.
Does 9741 Grape Ln offer parking?
No, 9741 Grape Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9741 Grape Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9741 Grape Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9741 Grape Ln have a pool?
No, 9741 Grape Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9741 Grape Ln have accessible units?
No, 9741 Grape Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9741 Grape Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9741 Grape Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9741 Grape Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9741 Grape Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
