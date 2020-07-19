Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7106 Via Del Charro
7106 via Del Charro
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7106 via Del Charro, San Diego County, CA 92091
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7106 Via Del Charro have any available units?
7106 Via Del Charro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego County, CA
.
Is 7106 Via Del Charro currently offering any rent specials?
7106 Via Del Charro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7106 Via Del Charro pet-friendly?
No, 7106 Via Del Charro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego County
.
Does 7106 Via Del Charro offer parking?
No, 7106 Via Del Charro does not offer parking.
Does 7106 Via Del Charro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7106 Via Del Charro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7106 Via Del Charro have a pool?
No, 7106 Via Del Charro does not have a pool.
Does 7106 Via Del Charro have accessible units?
No, 7106 Via Del Charro does not have accessible units.
Does 7106 Via Del Charro have units with dishwashers?
No, 7106 Via Del Charro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7106 Via Del Charro have units with air conditioning?
No, 7106 Via Del Charro does not have units with air conditioning.
