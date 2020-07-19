Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
3988 HIGHWAY 78
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3988 HIGHWAY 78
3988 Hwy 78
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3988 Hwy 78, San Diego County, CA 92036
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have any available units?
3988 HIGHWAY 78 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego County, CA
.
Is 3988 HIGHWAY 78 currently offering any rent specials?
3988 HIGHWAY 78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3988 HIGHWAY 78 pet-friendly?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego County
.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 offer parking?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not offer parking.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have a pool?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not have a pool.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have accessible units?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not have accessible units.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not have units with air conditioning.
