All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 3988 HIGHWAY 78.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
3988 HIGHWAY 78
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3988 HIGHWAY 78

3988 Hwy 78 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3988 Hwy 78, San Diego County, CA 92036

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have any available units?
3988 HIGHWAY 78 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
Is 3988 HIGHWAY 78 currently offering any rent specials?
3988 HIGHWAY 78 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3988 HIGHWAY 78 pet-friendly?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 offer parking?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not offer parking.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have a pool?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not have a pool.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have accessible units?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not have accessible units.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3988 HIGHWAY 78 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3988 HIGHWAY 78 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Elan Coco Palms
4975 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedrooms
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine