Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Privacy! Privacy! Privacy! This rental is perfect for the large and extended family looking to settle in North County's beautiful San Marcos. This

property is tucked in the rolling hills just off of Deer Springs Rd with easy access to the 15 freeway. There is plenty of onsite parking, ample area for

live/work life style, and family entertainment. This property has been completely refreshed with new carpet, fresh paint and is READY for MOVE IN

January 2020! Happy New Year!