2421 Royal Crest Dr

Studio/Granny Flat with Loft, Pool, and Plenty of Storage! Available Now! - Spacious Granny Flat with Attached Garage for Storage. Full access to pool and laundry (located in garage) is shared with upstairs tenants. All utilities are split. Parking included.



Max 2 person occupancy. No pets, please. $1,250 per month. Please call/text 760 690 6707 to schedule a showing!



Please note, this is for a granny flat, not the entire house. Please do not disturb current tenants on property.



DRE 01940903



No Pets Allowed



