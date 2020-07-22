Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
18540 W Boundary Truck Trail
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18540 W Boundary Truck Trail
18540 West Boundary Truck Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18540 West Boundary Truck Trail, San Diego County, CA 91935
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom. 2 bathroom. $2300.00/mo. Trash and water are included. Call Cheryl at 949-285-5286. This property is managed by Utopia property mgr.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail have any available units?
18540 W Boundary Truck Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego County, CA
.
Is 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18540 W Boundary Truck Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail is pet friendly.
Does 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail offer parking?
No, 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail does not offer parking.
Does 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail have a pool?
No, 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail does not have a pool.
Does 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail have accessible units?
No, 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18540 W Boundary Truck Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
Similar Pages
San Diego County 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
San Clemente, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Del Mar, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
La Mesa, CA
Ramona, CA
El Cajon, CA
Bostonia, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Lakeside, CA
La Presa, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
San Marcos, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine