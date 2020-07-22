All apartments in San Diego County
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14

17070 Calle Trevino · (760) 722-2114 ext. 4220
Location

17070 Calle Trevino, San Diego County, CA 92127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 Available 07/25/20 2BR/2BA Townhome! 2 Car Garage! Poway School District! Community Pool! - $2895 Per Month
$2895 Security Deposit

Address:17070 Calle Trevino Unit 17 San Diego 92127

Available July 25th, 2020!

Features:
*2 Bedrooms
*2 Bath
*2 Car Tandem Garage
*Tile floors in living area
*Walk In closets in both Bedrooms
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer In Laundry Room.
*Balcony off Kitchen
*Central Heat and Air
*Poway School District
*Close to All, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks!

Qualification to rent this home:
1.Minimum Credit Score of 700
2.Gross Income 3x the rent
3.Verifiable Rental History

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364. You can also email Moises@ranchandsea.com.

Newer 4S Ranch Town-home. Wonderfully located, 1356 End unit w/fabulous westerly views. Park like setting in the Gianna complex. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, master suite on 3rd floor. Granite counters, stainless appliances, A/C, built in entertainment center. Large covered patio off the dining room and kitchen, great for outdoor dining on a warm summer night! The living room is lined with custom tile flooring and entertainment center alcove. The home features granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, refrigerator, full-size washer and dryer inside, Central Air Condition and Heat, and a two car attached garage. Located in the coveted Poway school district, you don't want to miss this one!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2429724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 have any available units?
17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 have?
Some of 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 currently offering any rent specials?
17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 pet-friendly?
No, 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego County.
Does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 offer parking?
Yes, 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 offers parking.
Does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 have a pool?
Yes, 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 has a pool.
Does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 have accessible units?
No, 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 has units with air conditioning.
