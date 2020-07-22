Amenities
17070 Calle Trevino Unit 14 Available 07/25/20 2BR/2BA Townhome! 2 Car Garage! Poway School District! Community Pool! - $2895 Per Month
$2895 Security Deposit
Address:17070 Calle Trevino Unit 17 San Diego 92127
Available July 25th, 2020!
Features:
*2 Bedrooms
*2 Bath
*2 Car Tandem Garage
*Tile floors in living area
*Walk In closets in both Bedrooms
*Stainless Steel Appliances Included Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer In Laundry Room.
*Balcony off Kitchen
*Central Heat and Air
*Poway School District
*Close to All, Shopping, Restaurants, Schools, Parks!
Qualification to rent this home:
1.Minimum Credit Score of 700
2.Gross Income 3x the rent
3.Verifiable Rental History
If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364. You can also email Moises@ranchandsea.com.
Newer 4S Ranch Town-home. Wonderfully located, 1356 End unit w/fabulous westerly views. Park like setting in the Gianna complex. 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, master suite on 3rd floor. Granite counters, stainless appliances, A/C, built in entertainment center. Large covered patio off the dining room and kitchen, great for outdoor dining on a warm summer night! The living room is lined with custom tile flooring and entertainment center alcove. The home features granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, refrigerator, full-size washer and dryer inside, Central Air Condition and Heat, and a two car attached garage. Located in the coveted Poway school district, you don't want to miss this one!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2429724)