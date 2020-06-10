All apartments in San Diego County
Find more places like 17034 Iron Springs Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego County, CA
/
17034 Iron Springs Rd.
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

17034 Iron Springs Rd.

17034 Iron Springs Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17034 Iron Springs Road, San Diego County, CA 92036

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available and ready for move in. Spacious living room and kitchen with plenty of storage room in the cabinets and closet. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Living room has 3 ceiling fans with remotes and a propane heater. New stacked washer and dryer in the hall closet. The bathtub in the master bathroom has water jets. New carpets in the living room and bedrooms. New interior paint. Ceiling fan in each bedroom. Central HVAC included. Driveway parking only. Storage shed included and storage space under the house. This house has a well for water, septic waste system, and propane appliances. Residents are responsible for propane, electricity, and trash services. Pets allowed by approval with additional $50/mo rent and $500 increased deposit.

TO VIEW: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
www.rently.com/properties/908102
Here is a video that shows how Rently works:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/316091f5-8ebb-4c82-ac85-51ef78911c67

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. have any available units?
17034 Iron Springs Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego County, CA.
What amenities does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. have?
Some of 17034 Iron Springs Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17034 Iron Springs Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
17034 Iron Springs Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17034 Iron Springs Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 17034 Iron Springs Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 17034 Iron Springs Rd. offers parking.
Does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17034 Iron Springs Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. have a pool?
No, 17034 Iron Springs Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. have accessible units?
No, 17034 Iron Springs Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17034 Iron Springs Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17034 Iron Springs Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17034 Iron Springs Rd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego County 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego County Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CA
Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Clemente, CASolana Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALemon Grove, CALa Mesa, CA
Ramona, CAEl Cajon, CABostonia, CARancho Santa Fe, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CARancho San Diego, CALakeside, CALa Presa, CAWinter Gardens, CASan Marcos, CALake San Marcos, CAFairbanks Ranch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-Irvine