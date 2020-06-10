17034 Iron Springs Rd.

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available and ready for move in. Spacious living room and kitchen with plenty of storage room in the cabinets and closet. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Living room has 3 ceiling fans with remotes and a propane heater. New stacked washer and dryer in the hall closet. The bathtub in the master bathroom has water jets. New carpets in the living room and bedrooms. New interior paint. Ceiling fan in each bedroom. Central HVAC included. Driveway parking only. Storage shed included and storage space under the house. This house has a well for water, septic waste system, and propane appliances. Residents are responsible for propane, electricity, and trash services. Pets allowed by approval with additional $50/mo rent and $500 increased deposit.



TO VIEW: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

www.rently.com/properties/908102

Here is a video that shows how Rently works:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE:

jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/316091f5-8ebb-4c82-ac85-51ef78911c67



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.