803 Calle Puente
803 Calle Puente

803 Calle Puente · No Longer Available
Location

803 Calle Puente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large and uniquely shaped one bedroom, one bathroom, one car garage apartment home. This unit is approximately one block to the beach and about seven blocks to San Clemente's downtown shopping, restaurants and entertainment. There is brand new hardwood laminate flooring going in now and fresh paint as well (these are the before pics). Additionally there is an alcove kitchen with a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. There is also a gas burning stove and the kitchen overlooks the living room and partial balcony. The balcony is off the main room and has neighborhood views and possible peek a boo ocean. The unit has a short driveway in addition to one car garage and there is coin laundry on site as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Calle Puente have any available units?
803 Calle Puente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 803 Calle Puente have?
Some of 803 Calle Puente's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Calle Puente currently offering any rent specials?
803 Calle Puente isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Calle Puente pet-friendly?
No, 803 Calle Puente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 803 Calle Puente offer parking?
Yes, 803 Calle Puente does offer parking.
Does 803 Calle Puente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Calle Puente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Calle Puente have a pool?
No, 803 Calle Puente does not have a pool.
Does 803 Calle Puente have accessible units?
No, 803 Calle Puente does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Calle Puente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 Calle Puente has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Calle Puente have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 Calle Puente does not have units with air conditioning.
