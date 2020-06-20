All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

728 Calle Casita

728 Calle Casita · (949) 492-9552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

728 Calle Casita, San Clemente, CA 92673

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 728 Calle Casita · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Ocean Hills View Condo - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping. This condo welcomes you with a stairway entry to your kitchen opening up to the large family room. Upgraded kitchen with mosaic tile island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, everything new. Two car garage with laundry facilities included for tenant use. All bedrooms downstairs. Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, Pitch and Put Course. Owner pays Assoc. Available Now.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Calle Casita have any available units?
728 Calle Casita has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 Calle Casita have?
Some of 728 Calle Casita's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Calle Casita currently offering any rent specials?
728 Calle Casita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Calle Casita pet-friendly?
No, 728 Calle Casita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 728 Calle Casita offer parking?
Yes, 728 Calle Casita does offer parking.
Does 728 Calle Casita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Calle Casita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Calle Casita have a pool?
Yes, 728 Calle Casita has a pool.
Does 728 Calle Casita have accessible units?
No, 728 Calle Casita does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Calle Casita have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Calle Casita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Calle Casita have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Calle Casita does not have units with air conditioning.
