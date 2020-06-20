728 Calle Casita

Amenities

Ocean Hills View Condo - Very clean upgraded everything newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit with an Ocean View! Located in Ocean Hills near shopping, easy access to freeways and convenient shopping. This condo welcomes you with a stairway entry to your kitchen opening up to the large family room. Upgraded kitchen with mosaic tile island, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, everything new. Two car garage with laundry facilities included for tenant use. All bedrooms downstairs. Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, Pitch and Put Course. Owner pays Assoc. Available Now.



No Pets Allowed



