San Clemente, CA
6345 Camino Marinero
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

6345 Camino Marinero

6345 Camino Marinero
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6345 Camino Marinero, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3491 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This Luxurious Home Is Situated, In the Highly Sought-After Compass Pointe Neighborhood in Forster Highlands. This Dramatic 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Boasts Over 3400 of Living Space and an Upstairs Bonus Room!

A Welcoming Entry, Separate Living Room and Dining Room that Overlooks the Tranquil Courtyard. A Convenient Main Floor Bedroom or Office and Full Bath. The Family Room Features a Custom Media Cabinet and a Cozy Fireplace. The Kitchen Features Refinished White Cabinetry, Pantry, Granite Slab Counters, and a Convenient Island.

Upstairs Highlights Include A Master Suite w/ Retreat Area and a Large Walk-In Closet. Three Secondary Bedrooms a Full Bath and Bonus Room.

This is the Perfect Home for Entertaining and/or Relaxing. Corner Lot Location on a Cul De Sac with Hills Views. Several Outdoor Entertaining Venues Including A Tranquil Courtyard, Oversized BBQ Area w/ Island, Firepit Area, Covered Patio and Large Grassy Area.

Other Highlights to the Home Include; New Laminate Wood Flooring Upstairs, Refinished Cabinets Thru-Out, Crown Molding, Wood Blinds, Custom Closet Organizers and Central Air.

The Forster Highlands Community Offers A Clubhouse, Community Pool’s, Jacuzzi’s And Tot Lot. The Neighborhood Is Surrounded by Rolling Hills, Greenbelts, Parks, Tennis Courts, And Hiking Trails. Near Award Winning Elementary and Junior High Schools. No Mello Roos. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6345 Camino Marinero have any available units?
6345 Camino Marinero has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6345 Camino Marinero have?
Some of 6345 Camino Marinero's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6345 Camino Marinero currently offering any rent specials?
6345 Camino Marinero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6345 Camino Marinero pet-friendly?
No, 6345 Camino Marinero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 6345 Camino Marinero offer parking?
Yes, 6345 Camino Marinero offers parking.
Does 6345 Camino Marinero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6345 Camino Marinero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6345 Camino Marinero have a pool?
Yes, 6345 Camino Marinero has a pool.
Does 6345 Camino Marinero have accessible units?
No, 6345 Camino Marinero does not have accessible units.
Does 6345 Camino Marinero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6345 Camino Marinero has units with dishwashers.
Does 6345 Camino Marinero have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6345 Camino Marinero has units with air conditioning.
