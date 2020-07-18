6345 Camino Marinero

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

This Luxurious Home Is Situated, In the Highly Sought-After Compass Pointe Neighborhood in Forster Highlands. This Dramatic 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Boasts Over 3400 of Living Space and an Upstairs Bonus Room!



A Welcoming Entry, Separate Living Room and Dining Room that Overlooks the Tranquil Courtyard. A Convenient Main Floor Bedroom or Office and Full Bath. The Family Room Features a Custom Media Cabinet and a Cozy Fireplace. The Kitchen Features Refinished White Cabinetry, Pantry, Granite Slab Counters, and a Convenient Island.



Upstairs Highlights Include A Master Suite w/ Retreat Area and a Large Walk-In Closet. Three Secondary Bedrooms a Full Bath and Bonus Room.



This is the Perfect Home for Entertaining and/or Relaxing. Corner Lot Location on a Cul De Sac with Hills Views. Several Outdoor Entertaining Venues Including A Tranquil Courtyard, Oversized BBQ Area w/ Island, Firepit Area, Covered Patio and Large Grassy Area.



Other Highlights to the Home Include; New Laminate Wood Flooring Upstairs, Refinished Cabinets Thru-Out, Crown Molding, Wood Blinds, Custom Closet Organizers and Central Air.



The Forster Highlands Community Offers A Clubhouse, Community Pool’s, Jacuzzi’s And Tot Lot. The Neighborhood Is Surrounded by Rolling Hills, Greenbelts, Parks, Tennis Courts, And Hiking Trails. Near Award Winning Elementary and Junior High Schools. No Mello Roos. Welcome Home!