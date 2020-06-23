507 Avenida Victoria

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unbelievable Location! San Clemente Pier and Beaches are on the same street, right around the bend! Also, walk to nearby Del Mar Shops and Dining within 5 minutes! This 1 bedroom 1 bath was just upgraded. New wood flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Two new ceiling fans in Living room and bedroom. Plenty of closet/ storage space in the unit. Large deck off the living room. There is coined laundry on the property. There is also a big 1 car garage for parking and storage space.