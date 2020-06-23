All apartments in San Clemente
507 Avenida Victoria
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

507 Avenida Victoria

507 Avenida Victoria · No Longer Available
Location

507 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unbelievable Location! San Clemente Pier and Beaches are on the same street, right around the bend! Also, walk to nearby Del Mar Shops and Dining within 5 minutes! This 1 bedroom 1 bath was just upgraded. New wood flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Two new ceiling fans in Living room and bedroom. Plenty of closet/ storage space in the unit. Large deck off the living room. There is coined laundry on the property. There is also a big 1 car garage for parking and storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Avenida Victoria have any available units?
507 Avenida Victoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 507 Avenida Victoria have?
Some of 507 Avenida Victoria's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Avenida Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
507 Avenida Victoria isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Avenida Victoria pet-friendly?
No, 507 Avenida Victoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 507 Avenida Victoria offer parking?
Yes, 507 Avenida Victoria does offer parking.
Does 507 Avenida Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Avenida Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Avenida Victoria have a pool?
No, 507 Avenida Victoria does not have a pool.
Does 507 Avenida Victoria have accessible units?
No, 507 Avenida Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Avenida Victoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Avenida Victoria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Avenida Victoria have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Avenida Victoria does not have units with air conditioning.
