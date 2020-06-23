507 Avenida Victoria

Amenities
Unbelievable Location! San Clemente Pier and Beaches are on the same street, right around the bend! Also, walk to nearby Del Mar Shops and Dining within 5 minutes! This 1 bedroom 1 bath was just upgraded. New wood flooring throughout and tile in the bathroom. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Two new ceiling fans in Living room and bedroom. Plenty of closet/ storage space in the unit. Large deck off the living room. There is coined laundry on the property. There is also a big 1 car garage for parking and storage space.