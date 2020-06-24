All apartments in San Clemente
417 Avenida Vaquero

Location

417 Avenida Vaquero, San Clemente, CA 92672
Forster Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
playground
basketball court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
bbq/grill
volleyball court
FANTASTIC single level, golf course view property!! Sitting right on the 9th fairway of the Shorecliff's Golf Course, this single story 4 bed, 2 bath home features a remodeled kitchen with dazzling quartz counters and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Upon opening the front gate, you're welcomed into an intimate courtyard that lies just beside one of the main living areas. In addition to 2 outside patios and newer windows, this home boasts 1,822 sqft of living space on a generous lot over 6,500 sqft. Private Beach club, exclusive for Shorecliff residents. The club offers volleyball, basketball, paddleball courts, playground, clubhouse, private parking, BBQ and community activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Avenida Vaquero have any available units?
417 Avenida Vaquero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 417 Avenida Vaquero have?
Some of 417 Avenida Vaquero's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Avenida Vaquero currently offering any rent specials?
417 Avenida Vaquero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Avenida Vaquero pet-friendly?
No, 417 Avenida Vaquero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 417 Avenida Vaquero offer parking?
Yes, 417 Avenida Vaquero offers parking.
Does 417 Avenida Vaquero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Avenida Vaquero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Avenida Vaquero have a pool?
No, 417 Avenida Vaquero does not have a pool.
Does 417 Avenida Vaquero have accessible units?
No, 417 Avenida Vaquero does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Avenida Vaquero have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Avenida Vaquero does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Avenida Vaquero have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Avenida Vaquero does not have units with air conditioning.
