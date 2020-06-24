417 Avenida Vaquero

Amenities

FANTASTIC single level, golf course view property!! Sitting right on the 9th fairway of the Shorecliff's Golf Course, this single story 4 bed, 2 bath home features a remodeled kitchen with dazzling quartz counters and an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Upon opening the front gate, you're welcomed into an intimate courtyard that lies just beside one of the main living areas. In addition to 2 outside patios and newer windows, this home boasts 1,822 sqft of living space on a generous lot over 6,500 sqft. Private Beach club, exclusive for Shorecliff residents. The club offers volleyball, basketball, paddleball courts, playground, clubhouse, private parking, BBQ and community activities.