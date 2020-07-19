All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - *
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - *

414 Camino Flora Vista · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

414 Camino Flora Vista, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Highly Desired Home in Farralon Ridge of Talega!! - Highly Coveted Location on a Cul-De-Sac in Farralon Ridge in Talega!!! Stunning two-story open floor plan home with four spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms and an additional den space on the ground floor. The open concept allows for the chef in the kitchen to engage with family & guests in all areas of the downstairs. Enjoy the private backyard with no neighbors directly behind you. The backyard is a great size with a patio cover and amble space for entertaining. Landlord pays for the gardener. After a long day retreat to the master bathroom for a soothing soak in the giant bathtub. The master suite has French doors that open up to a large deck overlooking the Talega Valley, laminate flooring and a huge walk in closet. The house is very clean with brand new paint inside and new carpet just installed upstairs. The laundry area is inside on the ground level with additional storage cabinets. The two car garage is attached with overhead storage racks. So sit back & relax in your new home or enjoy all that the Talega Community has to offer including access to the beautiful Talega HOA pools, spas, tennis, playgrounds, hiking & biking trails and much more. Tenant has access to the HOA Pool & Amenities. Submit on pet. Please call agent Amber Yeilding at phone (949) 498-1690 ext. 3 for more information.

$3,750 Monthly Rent
$3,850 Security Deposit
1 Year Lease Minimum

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4161416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * have any available units?
414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * have?
Some of 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - *'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * currently offering any rent specials?
414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * is pet friendly.
Does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * offer parking?
Yes, 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * offers parking.
Does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * have a pool?
Yes, 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * has a pool.
Does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * have accessible units?
No, 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * does not have accessible units.
Does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 CAMINO FLORA VISTA - * does not have units with air conditioning.
