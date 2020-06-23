Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 414 Avenida Santa Barbara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
414 Avenida Santa Barbara
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:19 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
414 Avenida Santa Barbara
414 Avenida Santa Barbara
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
414 Avenida Santa Barbara, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Top floor, Close to the beach/pier/downtown.
Enter the French doors to an open living room and kitchen. Large Bedrooms.
Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have any available units?
414 Avenida Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
Is 414 Avenida Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
414 Avenida Santa Barbara isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Avenida Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara is pet friendly.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does offer parking.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Similar Pages
San Clemente 1 Bedrooms
San Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with Balcony
San Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Poway, CA
Redlands, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
San Dimas, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Rancho San Clemente
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
Chaffey College