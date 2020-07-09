All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 414 Avenida Santa Barbara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
414 Avenida Santa Barbara
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

414 Avenida Santa Barbara

414 Avenida Santa Barbar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

414 Avenida Santa Barbar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Walk to the beach/pier/downtown: Great complex Ocean close 2 bedroom, 1.0 bathroom apartment in San Clemente. Near everything San Clemente. $1950/mo, $2700 security deposit. New Kitchen, Bath. Water is included. Call Bob at 949-494-8057.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have any available units?
414 Avenida Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 414 Avenida Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
414 Avenida Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Avenida Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College