Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

402 PASADENA Court

402 Pasadena Court · No Longer Available
Location

402 Pasadena Court, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sea Cliffs - One of San Clemente's Finest Showcase Homes from the 1920's, offers an extraordinary setting along the Coast with huge potential for increased value. Unparalleled views of the Ocean, White Water, Pier, Beach, Coastline, Dana Point Harbor, Catalina & breathtaking Sunsets from inside this Historical Estate home or from the expansive Historical Gardens that surround a naturalized Water Cascade inspired by Italy's 'Villa Lante', a Moorish Style Fountain & Terraced grounds. This One-of-a-kind property has been graced by Greta Garbo, Humphrey Bogart, Gary Cooper & Errol Flynn to name a few. Approximately 10 years ago, this Treasure completed an Extensive Renovation that included a New Roof, New Plumbing, Electrical throughout, New Furnace, Air Conditioners, 3 New Kitchens, 5 New Bathrooms, New Garage Doors, Window Repairs & much more. Currently a Tri-plex, this would make a Grand Private Residence, Exquisite Bed & Breakfast or Motel. San Clemente is a Coastal Paradise nicknamed by it's founder as 'The Spanish Village By The Sea'. This popular Pier Bowl location is a vacation year around being steps away from a World Class Surfing Beach, great restaurants, downtown shops, Farmers Market & the 'Best Climate' in the Country. The property includes 402 & 404 Pasadena Ct. For all potential uses and eligibility for low Historical Mills Act Taxes, please check with The City of San Clemente & Coastal Commission. This amazing property is priced to sell with huge upside gain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 PASADENA Court have any available units?
402 PASADENA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 402 PASADENA Court have?
Some of 402 PASADENA Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 PASADENA Court currently offering any rent specials?
402 PASADENA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 PASADENA Court pet-friendly?
No, 402 PASADENA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 402 PASADENA Court offer parking?
Yes, 402 PASADENA Court offers parking.
Does 402 PASADENA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 PASADENA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 PASADENA Court have a pool?
No, 402 PASADENA Court does not have a pool.
Does 402 PASADENA Court have accessible units?
No, 402 PASADENA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 402 PASADENA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 PASADENA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 PASADENA Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 PASADENA Court has units with air conditioning.
