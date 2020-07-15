All apartments in San Clemente
401 Monterey, - 2
Last updated November 26 2019 at 11:40 PM

401 Monterey, - 2

401 Monterey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

401 Monterey Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beach Close, walk to town and shops. One bedroom one bath apartment upper unit with garage. No laundry on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Monterey, - 2 have any available units?
401 Monterey, - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 401 Monterey, - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
401 Monterey, - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Monterey, - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 401 Monterey, - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 401 Monterey, - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 401 Monterey, - 2 offers parking.
Does 401 Monterey, - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Monterey, - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Monterey, - 2 have a pool?
No, 401 Monterey, - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 401 Monterey, - 2 have accessible units?
No, 401 Monterey, - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Monterey, - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Monterey, - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Monterey, - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Monterey, - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
