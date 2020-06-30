Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
3903 Calle Real
Last updated March 30 2020 at 3:11 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3903 Calle Real
3903 Calle Real
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3903 Calle Real, San Clemente, CA 92673
Amenities
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Large single-family home in San Clemente. The Rent Zestimate for this home is $3,499/month. Brand new flooring, carpet, sink, countertops, and appliances. Ocean views from back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3903 Calle Real have any available units?
3903 Calle Real doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
Is 3903 Calle Real currently offering any rent specials?
3903 Calle Real is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 Calle Real pet-friendly?
No, 3903 Calle Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 3903 Calle Real offer parking?
No, 3903 Calle Real does not offer parking.
Does 3903 Calle Real have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 Calle Real does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 Calle Real have a pool?
No, 3903 Calle Real does not have a pool.
Does 3903 Calle Real have accessible units?
No, 3903 Calle Real does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 Calle Real have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 Calle Real does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3903 Calle Real have units with air conditioning?
No, 3903 Calle Real does not have units with air conditioning.
