3373 Paseo Halcon

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Single level unit! 2 bedrooms plus den with closet. New paint, flooring throughout the unit . Two car attached garage with laundry hookups. Hoa pools. Nice patio off dining room slider.