Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3373 Paseo Halcon
3373 Paseo Halcon
·
No Longer Available
Location
3373 Paseo Halcon, San Clemente, CA 92672
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Single level unit! 2 bedrooms plus den with closet. New paint, flooring throughout the unit . Two car attached garage with laundry hookups. Hoa pools. Nice patio off dining room slider.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3373 Paseo Halcon have any available units?
3373 Paseo Halcon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Clemente, CA
.
What amenities does 3373 Paseo Halcon have?
Some of 3373 Paseo Halcon's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3373 Paseo Halcon currently offering any rent specials?
3373 Paseo Halcon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3373 Paseo Halcon pet-friendly?
No, 3373 Paseo Halcon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Clemente
.
Does 3373 Paseo Halcon offer parking?
Yes, 3373 Paseo Halcon offers parking.
Does 3373 Paseo Halcon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3373 Paseo Halcon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3373 Paseo Halcon have a pool?
Yes, 3373 Paseo Halcon has a pool.
Does 3373 Paseo Halcon have accessible units?
No, 3373 Paseo Halcon does not have accessible units.
Does 3373 Paseo Halcon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3373 Paseo Halcon has units with dishwashers.
Does 3373 Paseo Halcon have units with air conditioning?
No, 3373 Paseo Halcon does not have units with air conditioning.
