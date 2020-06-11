All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 321 Via Promesa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
321 Via Promesa
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:20 AM

321 Via Promesa

321 Via Promesa · (949) 304-4686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

321 Via Promesa, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
tennis court
Fabulous opportunity to lease this spacious and beautiful home! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths provide plenty of space for everyone to enjoy. A great room on the first level and an entertainment space provide that extra needed space for everyone's activities. Downstairs Bedroom with full bath! The gourmet Kitchen is Open to the family room. Recently remodeled with Quartz counter tops and subway tile back splash. New Carpet just installed in downstairs living, dining and family rooms! Enjoy the backyard space with Fire Pit and so much privacy. A side courtyard for that extra space to entertain. Upstairs you will find the office/flex space, 2 secondary bedrooms and the huge Master suite. Close to schools and shopping yet tucked away on a quiet, cul de sac street. This home is a 3 minute walk to Altea Park (concerts in the park /Talega snow day / HOA kids events, etc) and the Talega Swim and Athletic center (Pool, splash pad, tennis, etc) Vista Del Mar K-8 Blue Ribbon School! Pictures with staged furniture. The home is now completely ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Via Promesa have any available units?
321 Via Promesa has a unit available for $5,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 Via Promesa have?
Some of 321 Via Promesa's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Via Promesa currently offering any rent specials?
321 Via Promesa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Via Promesa pet-friendly?
No, 321 Via Promesa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 321 Via Promesa offer parking?
No, 321 Via Promesa does not offer parking.
Does 321 Via Promesa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Via Promesa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Via Promesa have a pool?
Yes, 321 Via Promesa has a pool.
Does 321 Via Promesa have accessible units?
No, 321 Via Promesa does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Via Promesa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Via Promesa has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Via Promesa have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Via Promesa does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 321 Via Promesa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity