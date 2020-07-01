All apartments in San Clemente
320 W Avenida Palizada

320 West Avenida Palizada · No Longer Available
Location

320 West Avenida Palizada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled one bedroom studio with one bath apartment in beautiful San Clemente. This beautiful unit features new paint, kitchen, appliances, granite countertop, beachwood laminate flooring, vinyl windows and all new bathroom. The bedroom and kitchen are one large room with a vaulted wood beam ceiling and all basic utilities are included in the rent. There is a coin-operated laundry room on-site. This property is located one block from the beach and minutes from the pierbowl, train station, walking trails and shopping on Del Mar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 W Avenida Palizada have any available units?
320 W Avenida Palizada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 320 W Avenida Palizada currently offering any rent specials?
320 W Avenida Palizada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 W Avenida Palizada pet-friendly?
No, 320 W Avenida Palizada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 320 W Avenida Palizada offer parking?
No, 320 W Avenida Palizada does not offer parking.
Does 320 W Avenida Palizada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 W Avenida Palizada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 W Avenida Palizada have a pool?
No, 320 W Avenida Palizada does not have a pool.
Does 320 W Avenida Palizada have accessible units?
No, 320 W Avenida Palizada does not have accessible units.
Does 320 W Avenida Palizada have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 W Avenida Palizada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 W Avenida Palizada have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 W Avenida Palizada does not have units with air conditioning.

