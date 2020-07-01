320 W Avenida Palizada

Amenities

Newly remodeled one bedroom studio with one bath apartment in beautiful San Clemente. This beautiful unit features new paint, kitchen, appliances, granite countertop, beachwood laminate flooring, vinyl windows and all new bathroom. The bedroom and kitchen are one large room with a vaulted wood beam ceiling and all basic utilities are included in the rent. There is a coin-operated laundry room on-site. This property is located one block from the beach and minutes from the pierbowl, train station, walking trails and shopping on Del Mar.