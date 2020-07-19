All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

32 Finca

32 Finca · No Longer Available
Location

32 Finca, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
YOUR CLIENTS WITH LOVE THIS HOUSE! INCREDIBLE VIEWS FROM MASTER SUITE W/WALK IN CLOSET + 2ND CLOSET, DEEP SOAKING TUB + LARGE SHOWER, & RELAXING DECK. All that & a small, quiet neighborhood of families & retired long time residents. Perfect location on cul-de-sac, close to award winning schools, parks, & beach. 2 bedrooms, each with their own baths, downstairs are great for those who can't take stairs. Interior laundry area which includes washer & dryer, 2 car garage & lots of extra parking, & low maintenance yard with gardener included in lease. Stainless refrigerator can be included. No smokers, pet may be considered with additional security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Finca have any available units?
32 Finca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 32 Finca have?
Some of 32 Finca's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Finca currently offering any rent specials?
32 Finca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Finca pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Finca is pet friendly.
Does 32 Finca offer parking?
Yes, 32 Finca offers parking.
Does 32 Finca have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Finca offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Finca have a pool?
No, 32 Finca does not have a pool.
Does 32 Finca have accessible units?
No, 32 Finca does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Finca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Finca has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Finca have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Finca does not have units with air conditioning.
