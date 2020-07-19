Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

YOUR CLIENTS WITH LOVE THIS HOUSE! INCREDIBLE VIEWS FROM MASTER SUITE W/WALK IN CLOSET + 2ND CLOSET, DEEP SOAKING TUB + LARGE SHOWER, & RELAXING DECK. All that & a small, quiet neighborhood of families & retired long time residents. Perfect location on cul-de-sac, close to award winning schools, parks, & beach. 2 bedrooms, each with their own baths, downstairs are great for those who can't take stairs. Interior laundry area which includes washer & dryer, 2 car garage & lots of extra parking, & low maintenance yard with gardener included in lease. Stainless refrigerator can be included. No smokers, pet may be considered with additional security.